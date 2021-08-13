Klimatas Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $11,092.03 and $118.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

