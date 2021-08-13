Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €108.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €99.31. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

