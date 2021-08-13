Komodo Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $139.27 million and $18.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00299385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00153230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000193 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,321,501 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

