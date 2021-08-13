Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

