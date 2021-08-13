Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.