Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,042 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Kopin worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 1,794.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of KOPN opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $516.92 million, a PE ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 2.22. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

