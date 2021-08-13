Kora Network Token (KNT) Hits Market Cap of $246,960.08

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Kora Network Token has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Kora Network Token has a total market capitalization of $246,960.08 and approximately $46.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kora Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kora Network Token

KNT is a coin. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 coins. Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network . Kora Network Token’s official website is kora.network . The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Kora Network Token Coin Trading

