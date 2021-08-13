Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,478 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,478 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

SAN opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

