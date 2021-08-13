Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 in the last 90 days.

Shares of RBLX opened at $82.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

