Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

