Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAI opened at $15.71 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

