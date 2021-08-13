Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.24. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $131.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

