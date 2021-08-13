Kryll Reaches 1-Day Volume of $109,650.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $109,650.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00909534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00155504 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.