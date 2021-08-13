K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.20 ($12.00).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €12.01 ($14.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.