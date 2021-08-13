KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KPLUY remained flat at $$7.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

