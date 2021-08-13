KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $14.36

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $14.92. KT shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 3,837 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $125,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.