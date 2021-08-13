KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $14.36

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $14.92. KT shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 3,837 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get KT alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $125,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.