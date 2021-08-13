KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

KT traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 658,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. KT has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts predict that KT will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KT during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in KT during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

