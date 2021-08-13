Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 8.5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price was down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.63 and last traded at $57.63. Approximately 5,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 398,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,305,639.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,260 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,609. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after acquiring an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,596,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

