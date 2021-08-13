KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Up 93,500.0% in July

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 93,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYNC stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 133,507,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,361,938. KYN Capital Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

