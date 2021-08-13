L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.800-$12.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.10 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.74 billion.

NYSE LHX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.77. 728,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $233.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.77.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

