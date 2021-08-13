Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $300.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

