Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

LIF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE LIF traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.31. 119,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,728. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$23.47 and a 1 year high of C$50.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 93.37%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

