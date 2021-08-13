Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,956 shares of company stock valued at $208,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.