Lake Street Capital Cuts Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $27.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NLS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NLS opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $412.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nautilus by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.