Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 2,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.35.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.