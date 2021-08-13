Landbox (LAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $967,306.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $750,713.18 and $967,306.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00140343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.49 or 0.99887984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00852989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

