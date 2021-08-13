Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

LCI stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72. Lannett has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

