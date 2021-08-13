Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of LGO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 80,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $952.21 million and a PE ratio of 81.84. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

