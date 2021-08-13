Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.56 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $586.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.79. 5,733,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

