Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post sales of $107.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.32 million and the lowest is $107.10 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $90.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $421.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $422.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $454.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.60 million, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

