Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 15,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

Shares of LEGH opened at $18.70 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 120.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 178.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. 16.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

