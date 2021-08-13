LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 2,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 492,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

LZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.