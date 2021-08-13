Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

