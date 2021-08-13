Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.29.

LMND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LMND traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.55. 2,151,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,817. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.58.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lemonade by 39.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $78,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $54,212,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

