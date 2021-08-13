Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,712 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,616,230. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.27. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

