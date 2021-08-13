LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

LHCG traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,052. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.95. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

