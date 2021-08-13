LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

LHCG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.84. 2,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,052. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.95.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.14.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

