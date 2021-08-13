Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Holdings Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 153.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 66,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $132.39 and a 12-month high of $178.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

