Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,737.29. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,230 ($42.20). The firm has a market cap of £845.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

