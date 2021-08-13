LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 6826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

