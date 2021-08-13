Linamar (TSE:LNR) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$99.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

TSE:LNR traded down C$2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,112. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70. Linamar has a one year low of C$37.15 and a one year high of C$91.98.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

