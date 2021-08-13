Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

