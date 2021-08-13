Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 952.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.63.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

