Linear Hits Market Capitalization of $203.65 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Linear has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $203.65 million and $49.83 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00890352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00114278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043213 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,985,250,678 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.