Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 7.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.63. 667,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,436,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

