Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61. Livent has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

