Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.
Shares of LTHM opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61. Livent has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
