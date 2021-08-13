Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,200 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Masco were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.05. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.