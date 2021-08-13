Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 26,200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $90,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

