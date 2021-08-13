Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $270,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

