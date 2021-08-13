Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.02 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.